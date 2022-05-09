KREATOR Launch "Midnight Sun" T-Shirt In Support Of New Single

The mighty Kreator recently announced that their fifteenth studio album, Hate Über Alles, will be released on June 3. Five years after their highly acclaimed album Gods Of Violence, peaking at #1 in the German album charts, the genre-defining band are proud to present this 11-track behemoth.

The band recently released the new single, "Midnight Sun", and a new t-shirt in support of the single can be ordered here.

Watch the official video for "Midnight Sun" below, and stream the song here.

Says the band: "Our new single is out now! Something a little new for us, our first time collaborating with a female artist! Featuring the amazing Sofia Portanet, adding an ethereal vibe to the track."

For 37 years, Kreator has spear-headed a thrash metal crusade, inspiring generations of metal heads and musicians alike. The collision of traditional and contemporary values is a sentiment that Mille Petrozza has breathed in to the soul of this monumental new album; recruiting visionary producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ghostmane and Turnstile) from Philadelphia to work with the band at the legendary Hansa Studio in Berlin. “Hate Über Alles” features gorgeously grim cover artwork by renowned artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Thy Art Is Murder, Helloween), serving a bold statement against hate and division in today's society.

Mille Petrozza comments: "Hate Über Alles reflects the time we’re living in. Everything is really loud and aggressive. The way we communicate has changed, thanks to social media. It causes a lot of imbalance. The world is in a state of disrepair. Life is not harmonic right now, it’s disharmonic… that’s where I was going with the title."

Tracklist:

"Sergio Corbucci Is Dead"

"Hate Über Alles"

"Killer Of Jesus"

"Crush The Tyrants"

"Strongest Of The Strong"

"Become Immortal"

"Conquer And Destroy"

"Midnight Sun"

"Demonic Future"

"Pride Comes Before The Fall"

"Dying Planet"

"Strongest Of The Strong" video:

"Hate Über Alles" video:

"Hate Über Alles" behind the scenes: