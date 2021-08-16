KREATOR Performs "Betrayer" With CRADLE OF FILTH's DANI FILTH At Bloodstock Open Air; Video

Cradle Of Filth frontman, Dani Filth, joined Kreator for a performance of "Betrayer" at the UK's Bloodstock Open Air festival on August 14th. Fan-filmed footage of the performance can be seen below:

AFM Records will release Kreator's Endorama - Ultimate Edition on December 17. A lyric video for the remastered version of "Golden Age" can be found below.

Kreator surely need no introduction to anyone at this point. The Germans were among the distinctive bands who helped to shape and fashion the emerging thrash style in the 1980s. And through such landmark albums as Pleasure To Kill (1986), Terrible Certainty ('87) and Coma Of Souls ('90), they had stamped their own hallmark of quality, passion and aggression, in the process proving here was a special group of musicians.

But not content to merely rest on their laurels and repeat what had already worked, they were now ready to take things to a new level with a record that pushed more into new territory - with the most gothic album Kreator have ever done, as Mille states himself.

Released in April 1999, Endorama is invaluable proof that Kreator were, and remain, metal icons with welcomingly broad and emboldened horizons. Now, over 22 years later, the bold statement that is Endorama gets the ultimate makeover – released as a completely overhauled remaster that adds a whole lot of punch to the sound and shows that this album still stands strong even against modern standards!

Pre-order Endorama - Ultimate Edition in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

"Golden Age" (Remastered)

"Endorama" (Remastered)

"Shadowland" (Remastered)

"Chosen Few" (Remastered)

"Everlasting Flame" (Remastered)

"Passage To Babylon" (Remastered)

"Future King" (Remastered)

"Entry" (Instrumental) (Remastered)

"Soul Eraser" (Remastered

"Willing Spirit" (Remastered)

"Pandemonium" (Remastered)

"Tyranny" (Remastered)

"Children Of A Lesser God" (Remastered)

CD2:

"Golden Age"

"Endorama"

"Shadowland"

"Chosen Few"

"Everlasting Flame"

"Passage To Babylon"

"Future King"

"Entry" (Instrumental)

"Soul Eraser"

"Willing Spirit"

"Pandemonium"

"Tyranny"

"Golden Age" (Remastered) lyric video: