KREATOR Planning To Record New Album In Early 2025

Kreator mainman Mille Petrozza posted an end of year message on his Instagram page reflecting on 2023 and plans for the future, including recording a new album at the beginning of 2025.

The message reads:

"Hordes!

"I want to take some time to reflect on 2023. It has been an amazing year for Kreator. We've played some fantastic shows and were invited to the biggest and best metal festivals on the planet. In a total of 85 concerts, we've visited our friends all over the world. I got super sick in Argentina and Costa Rica, but the fans there carried me through the concert with their energy, even though I had the worst flue one can imagine.

"It's hard to pick a moment from all the magic moments we've created together during this run. You, the fans have been fantastic everywhere! It makes me happy and proud to be a part of the metal community.

"But guess what? 2024 will be even better! We are kicking off the year by bringing Klash Of The Titans to Japan, Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, China and we'll visit our fans in Malaysia and Singapore again after many years. We are joined by our friends from @inflames for most of these shows.

"There will be a HUGE announcement for our European Hordes in January. I can't talk about details yet but let me tell you this much: no thrash metal maniac will be disappointed!

"We are also working on another north American tour, plus we plan to record our next record in the beginning of 2025, as I am working on new Kreator music as we speak!

"There will also be our cinematic documentary coming in 25, created by director Cordula Kablitz Post.

"As this year is coming to an end, I want to thank you for your energy, your support, singing along to our songs at the shows, starting the wildest pits and creating magic wherever we went in 2023.”

Kreator will tour Australia in February 2024 with In Flames.

Tour dates are as follows:

February

13 – Hindley Street Music Hall - Adelaide

14 – The Forum - Melbourne

15 – UC Refectory - Canberra

17 – Enmore Theatre - Sydney

18 – The Tivoli - Brisbane

Kreator recently announced the Klash Of The Ruhrpott festival – July 20th, 2024 at Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen. Featuring the long awaited union of Germany’s legendary Teutonic 4, completed by Sodom, Destruction and Tankard.

The one-day thrash extravaganza is a celebration of German metal, expected to welcome domestic and international fans for this once in a lifetime event!

Mille Petrozza (Kreator):

"I’m so happy we have an opportunity to present this package in the best way possible! It’s going to be a really special day, full of love and respect…and the most extensive Kreator set ever…prepare for some deep cuts!"

Tom Angelripper (Sodom):

"I am very happy to finally be able to share the stage with my old companions and friends again. A meeting with these four fantastic bands cannot be surpassed in terms of cult status. It will be a very special event for us and our fans. Until then, please stay healthy and confident. See ya soon… Cheers."

Schmier (Destruction):

"Oh yes - we all have been waiting for this to happen, I am excited that it finally worked out! Hopefully this is the beginning of some more to come! We are super thrilled to be a part of this - thanks for the invitation Mille!"

Gerre (Tankard):

"Good things take time! Finally the 4 big will clash and thrash together. We feel very proud to be a part of this historical event!"

Tickets are available here.