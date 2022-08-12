KREATOR Release Live At Bloodstock 2021 On Limited Coloured Vinyl; Official Live "Betrayer" Video Featuring DANI FILTH Streaming

Following the release of their highly successful and critically acclaimed album Hate Über Alles, metal titans Kreator are proud to share a new live video of their 1989 classic, "Betrayer", which was recorded at Bloodstock Festival 2021 and features none other than Dani Filth (Cradle Of Filth) on guest vocals.

The song is featured on the limited 2LP Live At Bloodstock 2021, a monumental live recording of Kreator's breathtaking headline performance at one of the UKs most renowned metal festivals, which is being released today (August 12th).

The vinyl run is limited to 2,000 units world-wide, split into 4 colours.

Tracklist:

Side A

"The Patriarch"

"Violent Revolution"

"Extreme Aggression"

"Phobia"

Side B

"Satan Is Real"

"Hordes Of Chaos"

"Hail To The Hordes"

"666 World Divided"

Side C

"Awakening Of The Gods"

"Enemy Of God"

"Mars Mantra"

"Phantom Antichrist"

"Fallen Brother"

Side D

"Flag Of Hate"

"Betrayer"

"Pleasure To Kill"

"Apocalypticon"