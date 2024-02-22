KREATOR's FRÉDÉRIC LECLERCQ Demos LTD Signature Series Bass; Video

ESP Guitars has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Frédéric Leclercq is one of the preeminent musicians and producers in the world of heavy music. Respected for his work as a guitarist in bands like Sinsaenum and Amahiru, Fred is perhaps best known as a bassist… first as a member of power metal lords DragonForce, and more recently as the current bass player for German thrash metal legends Kreator. Fred’s latest LTD Signature Series bass, the FL-4, has a unique body shape that started with the look of ESP’s Forest/F Series, but adds a diabolical cutout at the tail end. Its finish, with Satin Black that bursts to Red on the front and back edges of its body, is equally demonic. The FL-4 features neck-thru-body construction at 34” scale, pairing an alder body with an extra-thin five-piece maple/purpleheart neck and Macassar ebony fingerboard with black binding, red offset dot inlays, and 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets. Its sound is driven by a single active EMG 35P pickup. Other pro components of the FL-4 include a Hipshot A Style bridge and Grover mini tuners. Includes deluxe ESP hardshell case."

International metal forces join in a monstrous union between US metal monsters, Anthrax and German thrash titans, Kreator. Completing this unmissable lineup, a very special guest, the Bay Area’s metal machine, Testament.

Each band is renowned for their high energy performances. Get ready for an action-packed night from start to finish…if you’ve got running shoes, we suggest you wear them!

Anthrax stated: "It’s been about four years since we last toured the UK AND Europe, so these dates ARE LONG overdue! And what a line-up – Anthrax, Kreator and Testament – so much f**cking metal! We can’t wait to bring the noise to you, and maybe surprise you with a song from our brand new album coming later this year. So get ready to rage friends, this time, we ARE coming!!

Kreator says: “This is possibly the most irresistible thrash package ever put together, the best of the US and Europe in one night! These will be some of our biggest shows in Europe, so we are bringing a huge production and plan to tear it up every show!’’

Testament add: “As 2024 kicks off, we are thrilled to announce plans to wind down the year in epic fashion: By touring with Kreator and Anthrax, two of the mightiest bands who are also great friends. Our first tour with Kreator was in 2023, and was a perfect fit. Our history with Anthrax dates all the way to our earliest years, through some of our favorite tours of the 2010s. 2024 will mark the first time all three bands tour together as a package. So join us as the heaviest sounds from Europe, the East Coast and West Coast come together to unite the world - Kreator, Anthrax & Testament!"

Tickets available now from anthrax.com, and kreator-terrorzone.de.

Tour dates:

November

21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

22 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall

23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

27 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

29 - Paris, France - Zenith

30 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

December

1 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

3 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

8 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

15 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage