KREATOR's MILLE PETROZZA Demos His LTD Signature Series MK-EC FR; Video

ESP Guitars has released the video below, along with the following message:

"As the founder of pioneering and influential thrash gods Kreator, Mille Petrozza has been at the forefront of metal since 1982. The LTD MK-EC FR is the latest addition to his Signature Series, and it offers all of the menacing design aesthetic and sonic assault you’d expect from this acclaimed guitarist and frontman. The MK-EC FR starts with the familiar single-cutaway shape of the ESP Eclipse, but this monster is indeed its own beast. The body is flat-topped, designed for pure speed with no bevels, horn scoop, or arm cut, and features black binding on the body, neck, and headstock (with a waist cut in back for playing comfort). With neck-thru-body construction at 25.5” scale, and an alder body paired with a three-piece thin u-shaped maple neck, the MK EC-FR offers days of sustain and is able to handle downtuning like a champ. Its Macassar ebony fingerboard features mother-of-pearl dot inlays, Luminlay glow-in-the-dark side markers, and 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets.The all-black hardware on the MK-EC FR includes a Floyd Rose 1000 SE double-locking tremolo with stainless steel screws, precise Grover tuners, and a set of direct-mount EMG 81X (bridge) and EMG 85X (neck) active pickups with brushed black chrome covers. These pickups provide exceptional tones that range from open and organic to blistering and intense, and offer a higher dynamic range than you expect from typical active pickups. Includes deluxe ESP hardshell case."

Find info and specs here.

International metal forces join in a monstrous union between US metal monsters, Anthrax and German thrash titans, Kreator. Completing this unmissable lineup, a very special guest, the Bay Area’s metal machine, Testament.

Each band is renowned for their high energy performances. Get ready for an action-packed night from start to finish…if you’ve got running shoes, we suggest you wear them!

Anthrax stated: "It’s been about four years since we last toured the UK AND Europe, so these dates ARE LONG overdue! And what a line-up – Anthrax, Kreator and Testament – so much f**cking metal! We can’t wait to bring the noise to you, and maybe surprise you with a song from our brand new album coming later this year. So get ready to rage friends, this time, we ARE coming!!

Kreator says: “This is possibly the most irresistible thrash package ever put together, the best of the US and Europe in one night! These will be some of our biggest shows in Europe, so we are bringing a huge production and plan to tear it up every show!’’

Testament add: “As 2024 kicks off, we are thrilled to announce plans to wind down the year in epic fashion: By touring with Kreator and Anthrax, two of the mightiest bands who are also great friends. Our first tour with Kreator was in 2023, and was a perfect fit. Our history with Anthrax dates all the way to our earliest years, through some of our favorite tours of the 2010s. 2024 will mark the first time all three bands tour together as a package. So join us as the heaviest sounds from Europe, the East Coast and West Coast come together to unite the world - Kreator, Anthrax & Testament!"

Tickets available now from anthrax.com, and kreator-terrorzone.de.

Tour dates:

November

21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

22 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall

23 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

25 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

27 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

29 - Paris, France - Zenith

30 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

December

1 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

3 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

6 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

8 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics Arena

15 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage