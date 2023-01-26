KREATOR To Play Historic Set On 70000 Tons Of Metal

German thrash legends, Kreator, have prepared a very special setlist for their appearance on the upcoming 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2023.

"70000tons! We have a VERY special setlist ready for you!," says the band. "Kreator’s 85-90 era only! Maybe if you like it enough we’ll make it a habit!"

Check out Kreator's planned setlist below:



70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will be hosted on board The Freedom Of The Seas from Miami, Florida to Bimini, The Bahamas from January 30 to February 3.

Confirmed acts include: Nightwish, Rotting Christ, Korpiklaani, Månegarm, Kamelot, Uli Jon Roth, Kreator, Novembre, Fallujah, Warbringer, Obscura, Oceans Of Slumber, Melechesh, Nightmare, Evergrey, Sirenia, Jungle Rot, Feuerschwanz, Visions Of Atlantis, Abysmal Dawn, Amorphis, Cynic, Destruction, Fractal Universe, The Crown, Cryptosis, Keep Of Kalessin, Iron Savior, Vreid, God Dethroned, Freedom Call, Elvenking, Batushka, Cancer, Wolfchant, Amberian Dawn, Atrocity, Isole, Eleine, Hideous Divinity, Edge Of Paradise, Osyron, Dear Mother, Eshtadur, Dark Tranquillity, Belphegor, Vicious Rumors, Wormed, Bodyfarm, DragonForce and Hypocrisy.

For more information on 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023, including photos, FAQs (for booking, travel documents, payment, etc.), vessel amenities, event details and more, please visit 70000tons.com.