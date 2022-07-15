KREATOR To Release "Live At Bloodstock" On Extremely Limited Coloured Vinyl In August

Kreator have announced the forthcoming release of Live At Bloodstock, their set recorded at last year's festival, pressed to four extremely limited vinyl colourways and available to pre-order now for release on August 12.

Says Kreator: "Hordes! Live At Bloodstock 2021 will be released exclusively on physical formats, August 12th. We can’t wait for you to experience our breathtaking headline set from Bloodstock Festival once more!"

Pre-order Live At Bloodstock 2021 here.