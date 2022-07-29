KRISIUN Launch Lyric Video For New Song "War Blood Hammer"; Mortem Solis Album Available Worldwide

Brazilian death metal heavyweights, Krisiun, have just released their new studio album, Mortem Solis, worldwide via Century Media Records.

To celebrate the release of the new album, the band have just released a lyric video for their track, “War Blood Hammer”, created by Cloud Music Typography. Watch below.

"'War Blood Hammer' follows the same path of the other 3 singles we've released for Mortem Solis, maybe a bit more tech oriented but we tried to sound as brutal, aggressive and natural we can but avoiding all the artificial tools like grid editing, emulators, plugins, metronomes. All was recorded to give people the real death metal vibe of early 90s. It’s not perfect but heavy!!! Death metal nowadays sounds too melodic for me, too artificial. Bands are technical but not brutal or aggressive! We want to bring the real death metal vibe back but with the modern approach and have Krisiun identify there,” states guitarist Moyses Kolesne about “War Blood Hammer”.

For Mortem Solis, the trio - brothers Alex Camargo (bass/vocals), Max Kolesne (drums), and Moyses Kolesne (guitars) - recorded their new material locally at Family Mob Studio (Ratos De Porão, Crypta) in São Paulo, Brazil and mixed/mastered with Mark Lewis (Kataklysm, Deicide, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mortem Solis comes with artwork designed by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Venom, Dark Funeral).

“Mortem Solis - which is Latin for “Death of the Sun” - is available as a limited Digipak edition (with the exclusive bonus track “Death Of The Sun), as Digital Album, and as LP on 180g vinyl in the following variants:

- Black LP - Unlimited

- Transparent Orange LP - Limited to 300x copies via CM Distro & Webshop Europe

- Clear LP - Limited to 300x copies via EMP

- Golden LP – Limited to 300x copies via Nuclear Blast

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Sworn Enemies"

"Serpent Messiah"

"Swords Into Flesh"

"Necronomical"

"Tomb Of The Nameless"

"Dawn Sun Carnage" (Intro)

"Temple Of The Abattoir"

"War Blood Hammer"

"As Angels Burn"

"Worm God"

"Death Of The Sun" (CD Bonus Track)

"Swords Into Flesh" video:

“Sworn Enemies” lyric video:

"Serpent Messiah" video:

(Photo - Maya Melchers)