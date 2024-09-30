KROKUS Frontman MARC STORACE On Reconciling With DEF LEPPARD After Not Speaking For Years - "It's A Great Feeling"; Video

The Metal Voice recently interviewed Krokus singer, Marc Storace, who will be releasing his second solo album, Crossfire, under the banner Storace in November.

When asked about the infamous tour with Krokus as special guests to Def Leppard in 1983, Storace says, "For me those were the two highlights albums from both bands (Krokus' Headhunter, Def Leppard's Pyromania). I'm not going to say Headhunter is our best album, but I think we were at the peak of our performing abilities, for me anyway as a singer. Those days it was like I was hitting high notes with such agility. Then looking back and thinking how did I do that? And it was all adrenaline, coffee, good vibes and the passion. Pyromania for me was, and still is my favorite Def Leppard album. I love it.

He adds: "During that time we had become like road warriors. We toured and toured from opening for this act to opening to the next, jumping from one tour to the next and climbing up to being special guests and then we went on tour with Def Leppard. It was so amazing, the size of the arenas and stadiums and stuff like that. It was way beyond anything we've done before, and obviously this gives you that... more of a rush. You're backstage preparing for the show and you go on stage and bang, and the reaction is so great. It's kind of like riding a bucking bronco, you have to control that energy, the adrenaline rush that hits you, and we gave our all. We never went off stage without giving one or two encores and we could have even given more but you you have to watch the time and not piss off the the headliner.

"So this was the time when Michael Jackson was at #1 with Thriller, and the whole atmosphere in all the parking lots, at the burger joints and everything, when you drive up to the venue, early afternoon the kids are hanging out and partying and there's loud music everywhere. So this atmosphere is... I don't think I've ever relieved it to that extent as I did then, it was like magic. We knew we were going to have a great night every night, and that's something which is priceless, you know priceless, maybe we'll never come back you know, to those days."

When asked if Krokus surpassed being a special guests for Def Leppard at the time: "Yeah probably. It could have been something like that, but there was something negative in the air anyway, and it didn't end up well, and we were we were not on speaking terms after that for so long, until I think 2015 we played together again at Sweden Rock festival and I insisted to this guy who was an insider with the band. I said, 'I want to meet Joe Elliot and apologize for the shit that went on.' Even if it wasn't us who started it, but our manager then took it to a height, an unmentionable thing happened. Joe was like, 'hey come on Marc, there's so much water under the bridge, I forgot about it.' I said, 'but I didn't and I want to get it off my chest.' and since then it's been a great feeling. And this happened in the background, in our private time."

Storace, the Swiss rock legend Marc Storace’s eponymous band, have released an official video for the new single, "Rock This City", available via Frontiers Music Srl.

Commenting on the single, Marc recently said: "'Rock This City' is about a relationship gone wrong saved by a young man's ability to snap out of his negative state of mind to win back the love of his life. A great song for our live shows!"

"Rock This City" will be featured on the band's new album, Crossfire, out November 22. Full album details to follow. Stream/download the single here.

Maltese-born-Swiss musician Marc Storace started his exceptional musical career in 1970, with the Swiss cult progressive band Tea, which became a very successful band and with whom he released 5 LPs. Marc gained attention for his frontmanship

In 1979, Marc became the voice of Krokus, the most successful hard rock band from Switzerland. After their first album with Marc, Metal Rendez-Vous, Krokus played several world tours, sold over 15 million records, and won many gold and platinum awards.

After the group disbanded, Marc formed the band Blue, who released their self-titled album in 1991, including the widely known hit "You Can't Stop The Rainfall".

In the 90s and 2000s, Marc acted in two feature films (Anuk and Handyman) and reached gold status with various Krokus formations and three LPs. With many guest appearances such as on Rock Meets Classic, Sweet 50th Anniversary, Ken Hensley Live in Switzerland, Schubert In Rock, and on Manfred Ehlert's albums Amen and the rock opera Test, Marc remained present with his fans.

In 2008, fans were surprised by the news that the original Krokus formation would be touring again. The success was tremendous: tours in USA, Japan, Europe and South America as well as two new studio LPs, which, in turn, earned platinum status. In December 2019, Krokus played a farewell concert at the sold-out Hallenstadion in Zurich.

At the beginning of 2021, Marc started working on his solo career as Storace and at the end of 2021, he released his first solo album Live And Let Live. In the middle of the pandemic, Marc started his first tour in Switzerland accompanied by the album's studio band. Since May 2022, Marc has been performing with his new band and rocking the stage like never before.

Storace are:

Marc Storace - Vocals

Dom Favez – Rhythm Guitar

Serge Christen – Lead Guitar

Patrick Aeby - Drums

Emi Meyer – Bass

- Produced by Tommy Henriksen

(Band photo - Frank Kollby)