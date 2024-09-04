KROKUS Legend MARC STORACE Returns With New Single "Rock This City"; Visualizer

Today, Storace, the Swiss rock legend Marc Storace’s eponymous band, returns with a new single, "Rock This City". Out today via Frontiers Music Srl, the track is accompanied by a new visualizer video which is available below.

Commenting on the single, Marc had this to say: "'Rock This City' is about a relationship gone wrong saved by a young man's ability to snap out of his negative state of mind to win back the love of his life. A great song for our live shows!"

Stream/download the single here, and check out the visualizer below:

Maltese-born-Swiss musician Marc Storace started his exceptional musical career in 1970, with the Swiss cult progressive band Tea, which became a very successful band and with whom he released 5 LPs. Marc gained attention for his frontmanship

In 1979, Marc became the voice of Krokus, the most successful hard rock band from Switzerland. After their first album with Marc, Metal Rendez-Vous, Krokus played several world tours, sold over 15 million records, and won many gold and platinum awards.

After the group disbanded, Marc formed the band Blue, who released their self-titled album in 1991, including the widely known hit "You Can't Stop The Rainfall".

In the 90s and 2000s, Marc acted in two feature films (Anuk and Handyman) and reached gold status with various Krokus formations and three LPs. With many guest appearances such as on Rock Meets Classic, Sweet 50th Anniversary, Ken Hensley Live in Switzerland, Schubert In Rock, and on Manfred Ehlert's albums Amen and the rock opera Test, Marc remained present with his fans.

In 2008, fans were surprised by the news that the original Krokus formation would be touring again. The success was tremendous: tours in USA, Japan, Europe and South America as well as two new studio LPs, which, in turn, earned platinum status. In December 2019, Krokus played a farewell concert at the sold-out Hallenstadion in Zurich.

At the beginning of 2021, Marc started working on his solo career as Storace and at the end of 2021, he released his first solo album Live And Let Live. In the middle of the pandemic, Marc started his first tour in Switzerland accompanied by the album's studio band. Since May 2022, Marc has been performing with his new band and rocking the stage like never before.

Storace are:

Marc Storace - Vocals

Dom Favez – Rhythm Guitar

Serge Christen – Lead Guitar

Patrick Aeby - Drums

Emi Meyer – Bass

- Produced by Tommy Henriksen

(Band photo - Frank Kollby)