June 18, 2021, an hour ago

KRYPTOS Launch "Force Of Danger" Video

The Indian old school metal institution Kryptos returns with the sixth studio album, Force Of Danger, out October 1 via AFM Records. A video for the title track is streaming below. Preorder at the AFM webshop.

Kryptos stay true to their roots in old school metal: It's old school or no school. Prepare for termination because this metal juggernaut is coming in for the kill.

Tracklisting:

“Raging Steel”
“Hot Wired”
“Dawnbreakers”
“Thunderchild”
“Nighthawk”
“Omega Point”
“Force Of Danger”
“Shadowmancer”

“Force Of Danger” video:



