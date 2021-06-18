KRYPTOS Launch "Force Of Danger" Video

The Indian old school metal institution Kryptos returns with the sixth studio album, Force Of Danger, out October 1 via AFM Records. A video for the title track is streaming below. Preorder at the AFM webshop.

Kryptos stay true to their roots in old school metal: It's old school or no school. Prepare for termination because this metal juggernaut is coming in for the kill.

Tracklisting:

“Raging Steel”

“Hot Wired”

“Dawnbreakers”

“Thunderchild”

“Nighthawk”

“Omega Point”

“Force Of Danger”

“Shadowmancer”

“Force Of Danger” video: