KRYPTOS – New Single, Video “Raging Steel” Streaming

The Indian old school metal institution Kryptos returns with the sixth studio album, Force Of Danger, out October 1 via AFM Records. Blistering new track that goes straght for the throat, "Raging Steel", is streaming below. Preorder at the AFM webshop.

Kryptos stay true to their roots in old school metal: It's old school or no school. Prepare for termination because this metal juggernaut is coming in for the kill.

Tracklisting:

“Raging Steel”

“Hot Wired”

“Dawnbreakers”

“Thunderchild”

“Nighthawk”

“Omega Point”

“Force Of Danger”

“Shadowmancer”

"Raging Steel" video:

“Force Of Danger” video: