KRYPTOS – New Video “Hot Wired” Streaming

The Indian old school metal institution Kryptos returns with the sixth studio album, Force Of Danger, out October 1 via AFM Records. New rager, "Hot Wired", is streaming below. Preorder at the AFM webshop.

"It's time to burn rubber! City lights and neon nights is the name of the game, so get into cruise control and blaze through the streets with ‘Hot Wired’' - the third single off Force Of Danger," Kryptos frontman Nolan Lewis comments.

"Check out the scorching new Kryptos video for ‘Hot Wired’ that brings back killer memories from when we were ripping it up on the road in Europe and burning through the countryside spreading righteous heavy metal in our wake. Nothing beats touring and partying with all you amazing headbangers, so this goes out to metalheads everywhere - keep the fire burning!"

Kryptos stay true to their roots in old school metal: It's old school or no school. Prepare for termination because this metal juggernaut is coming in for the kill.

Tracklisting:

“Raging Steel”

“Hot Wired”

“Dawnbreakers”

“Thunderchild”

“Nighthawk”

“Omega Point”

“Force Of Danger”

“Shadowmancer”

"Hot Wired" video:

"Raging Steel" video:

“Force Of Danger” video: