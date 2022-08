Indian old school metal institution, Kryptos, have released a video for "Thunderchild", a track from their sixth studio album, Force Of Danger, available via AFM Records. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

“Raging Steel”

“Hot Wired”

“Dawnbreakers”

“Thunderchild”

“Nighthawk”

“Omega Point”

“Force Of Danger”

“Shadowmancer”

“Thunderchild” video:

"Hot Wired" video:

"Raging Steel" video:

“Force Of Danger” video: