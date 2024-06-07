KRYPTOS - "Sirens Of Steel" Lyric Video Released

July 5, 2024 sees India's heavy metal powerhouse Kryptos strike back with their furious, new studio album Decimator via AFM Records. New lyric video for the band’s latest single “Sirens Of Steel” is available below.

Decimator continues where the band left of with their critically-acclaimed, 2021-album Force Of Danger, and sees them combine crushing riffs, barbwire vocals and powerful songwriting that grabs the ‘80s by the throat and drags it kicking and screaming into the modern age. If you’re a fan of Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Accept and Kreator, this album will snap your neck in half and have you raging into the night like you’ve never raged before! In support of their upcoming record release, Kryptos have announced an extensive touring schedule for 2024, including a first-ever headlining tour in Australia.

As frontman Nolan Lewis recently revealed, “Decimator is without question our finest hour so far. We’ve sharpened our songwriting to a razor point and the album is absolutely exploding with pure heavy metal power and attitude. Once you’ve popped it into your stereo, you’re going to be raising your fist, air-guitaring to the riffs and humming the solos all year long. It’s as perfect a combination of classic 80s metal and caustic thrash sensibilities as you’re ever going to get!”

Preorder the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Sirens Of Steel"

"Fall To The Spectre's Gaze"

"Turn Up The Heat"

"Electrify"

"Solaris"

"Decimator"

"In The Shadow Of The Blade"

"Pathfinder"

"We Are The Night"

"Sirens Of The Steel" lyric video:

"Electrify" video:

"Turn Up The Heat":