March 28, 2024, an hour ago

KRYPTOS To Release Decimator Album In July; "Turn Up The Heat" Music Video Posted

Indian old school metal institution, Kryptos, returns with their thunderous seventh studio album, Decimator, on July 5 via AFM Records.

Decimator holds all the band's trademarks: crushing riffs, barbwire vocals and true heavy metal attitude with songwriting to the razor point. The perfect combination of  old-school 80s metal and caustic thrash sensibilities, dragged kicking and screaming into the modern age. Without question Kryptos' finest hour so far.

Pre-order the new album here, and watch a video for the single, "Turn Up The Heat", below.

Tracklisting:

"Sirens Of Steel"
"Fall To The Spectre's Gaze"
"Turn Up The Heat"
"Electrify"
"Solaris"
"Decimator"
"In The Shadow Of The Blade"
"Pathfinder"
"We Are The Night"



