KUARANTINE Featuring FOZZY's CHRIS JERICHO, Guitarist BRUCE KULICK, And TRIXTER's PJ FARLEY Cover KISS Classic "Heart Of Chrome" At Creatures Fest 2022 (Video)

Kuarantine, the supergroup featuring Chris Jericho of Fozzy, Kent Slucher of Luke Bryan Band, Joe McGinness of Klassik 78, and PJ Farley of Trixter, released their cover of the KISS song "Heart Of Stone" featuring Bruck Kulick back in June 2020. On May 28th, Kuarantine played the Creatures Fest 2022 in Nashville, TN and brought Kulick on stage to perform the song live. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Check out the official video for the "Heart Of Chrome" cover below.