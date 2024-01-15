KURT DEIMER Announces 2024 Tour Dates, Including Shows With TESLA

Kurt Deimer proudly announces new tour dates, set to take center stage in 2024. The tour promises an electrifying musical experience, with Deimer's solo headline performances and special appearances alongside the legendary band, Tesla.

The tour announcement follows Deimer's recent successful single release, "Doom," which captivated audiences worldwide with its innovative sound and soul-stirring lyrics. Renowned for his dynamic stage presence and ability to infuse passion into every performance, Kurt Deimer is set to raise the bar yet again with this upcoming tour.

Tour dates:

January

15 - Conduit - Winter Park, FL

16 - Seminole Hard Rock - Tampa, FL (Sold Out) (with Tesla)

17 - Seminole Hard Rock - Tampa, FL (with Tesla)

20 - Stickyz - Little Rock, AR

21 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

March

1 - Paramount Arts Center - Ashland, KY (with Tesla)

2 - Blue Gate PAC - Shipshewana, IN (with Tesla)

4 - Hard Rock Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

5 - America Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA (with Tesla)

6 - Sound Board - Detroit, MI (with Tesla)

7 - WC Social Club - Chicago, IL

8 - Epic Event Ctr - Green Bay, WI (with Tesla)

12 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (with Tesla)

13 - DPAC - Durham, NC (with Tesla)

15 - Zen West - Baltimore, MD

16 - MGM Northfield - Northfield, OH (with Tesla)

22 - Cosmic Eye Brewing - Lincoln, NE

23 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

24 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA

May

29 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO (with Tesla)

31 - HOB - Dallas, TX (with Tesla)

June

4 - ACL Live - Austin, TX (with Tesla)

5 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX (with Tesla)

7 - HOB - Houston, TX (with Tesla)

11 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO (with Tesla)

"Doom" is now available on all major streaming platforms, stream/download here.

Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding ticket sales, additional tour dates, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.