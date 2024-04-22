KURT DEIMER Announces New Tour Dates With TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION

Kurt Deimer has announced that he will be touring alongside Texas Hippie Coalition on select dates this spring and summer, as well as special appearances alongside the legendary band, Tesla.

Tour dates:

May

16 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

17 - Bristol, TN - The Mountain (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

18 - Huntsville, AL - Shagnasty's (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Altar) (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

21 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

24 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

25 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

26 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center (with Tesla)

31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (with Tesla)

June

1 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (with Tesla)

4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live (with Tesla)

5 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre (with Tesla)

7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (with Tesla)

8 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore (with Tesla)

11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom (with Tesla)

July

17 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142 (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

19 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

21 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

26 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

27 - Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye Brewing (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

28 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon (with Texas Hippie Coaliton)

Kurt's newest single, "Dance", released on March 1, is a testament to resilience and the ability to find inspiration in challenging circumstances. The single is a precursor to his debut album, And So It Begins.., slated for release later this year.

Kurt unveiled the eagerly awaited music video, a visual masterpiece captured against the stunning backdrop of a Los Angeles rooftop. Directed by the visionary Kurt Deimer himself, the video seamlessly weaves together captivating imagery and dynamic visuals.