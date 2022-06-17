KURT DEIMER Pays Tribute To His Late Father With New Single "My Dad"; Music Video Posted

Kurt Deimer's current single and video, "Hero", was released last month and is causing a buzz with rock fans as it builds towards a July 4 release at Active Rock radio. Now, to coincide with Father's Day (June 19), Deimer is unveiling a special song and video to honor his personal hero, "My Dad".

The song is a tribute to Kurt's late father and can be streamed here. Watch a video below.

"My father was my hero," explains the singer. "My father taught me to be the kind of human I am now – to have a heart that cares about other people, to always take the high road, always kill people with kindness, and to always give. He was always respected as a person because of the way he treated people. So, all the qualities I have about caring and compassion and peace and kindness and love, they all came from my father.

"My dad passed away on April 6, 2016. He had quit smoking when he was 28, he struggled with his weight and, eventually, it led to congestive heart failure. My sister had passed a few years before in the same hospice my dad passed in, and I was with her when she died - holding her hand. I was able to say my goodbyes. With my father, I said, 'It's okay to go now, dad.’ And I swear to God within two seconds, his heart stopped beating and he died right there. It is crazy - like he knew I was there, and then when I told him it was good, he went… I wrote these lyrics in about 15 minutes on my back porch at two in the morning, talking to my dad. I have not performed it live yet, but I anticipate that it's going to be very emotional."

In addition to his new heartfelt tune and his current single “Hero”, Deimer has been steadily making a name for himself opening for Geoff Tate and Yngwie Malmsteen, working with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X on his Work Hard Rock Hard EP, performing at the Rainbow Bar & Grill 50th Anniversary Party in Los Angeles, and being one of the featured artists on the ShipRocked Cruise, which saw him perform on stage with the likes of Nita Strauss, Bumblefoot, POD’s Sonny Sandoval and Bad Brains’ HR, among others.

His touching video for "My Dad" is sure to connect with a large audience, who may see parallels between the video and their own lives and relationships.

"I said, 'Let's present life and death and his memory.' And then we went to my mother's house and got all the footage - she had saved a bunch of footage from her old cameras, and I just wanted to celebrate his life because if I can celebrate his life and it resonates with others, maybe it'll make them go back and look at their old home videos and not take that stuff for granted. Whether it's a dad or a mom or a sibling that they've lost, go back and revisit the middle and remember the good times and honor their memory. That's where that came from."

"Hero" is available on streaming platforms here.