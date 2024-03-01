KURT DEIMER Releases “Dance” Single; Announces Headline Tour Dates

Kurt Deimer's newest single, "Dance," released today, March 1, 2024, is a testament to resilience and the ability to find inspiration in challenging circumstances. The single is a precursor to his debut album, And So It Begins.., slated for release later this year.

Dance by Kurt Deimer

Kurt comments, "I boarded a Southwest flight in January of 2022. It was a last minute flight, and I was crammed against a window for a 4 plus hours. I convinced myself to endure this flight I was gonna to write a killer song."

He continues, “'Dance' is about life. It has its ups and downs. Life can be quiet and serene. Then it can be turbulent and stormy. It can create a war within your mind, heart and soul. We all have to teach ourselves to dance through the good and bad in life. Enjoy life. Embrace life, escape negativity before it consumes us. Writing this song helped me escape a bad situation on this flight. I did not let the circumstances consume me. I wrote 'Dance' to get me through it."

Kurt's resilience in converting a challenging situation into a creative triumph exemplifies the transformative power of music. "Dance" is a reminder to cherish life's moments and embrace positivity.

In support of the single, Kurt has announced the much-anticipated tour dates set to take center stage in 2024. The tour promises an electrifying musical experience, with Deimer's solo headline performances and special appearances alongside the legendary band, Tesla.

The tour announcement follows Deimer's recent successful single release "Doom," which captivated audiences worldwide with its innovative sound and soul-stirring lyrics. Renowned for his dynamic stage presence and ability to infuse passion into every performance, Kurt Deimer is set to raise the bar yet again with this upcoming tour.

Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding ticket sales, additional tour dates, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content by following Kurt Deimer's official social media channels.

Tour dates:

March

1 - Paramount Arts Center - Ashland, KY (with Tesla)

2 - Blue Gate PAC - Shipshewana, IN (with Tesla)

4 - Hard Rock Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

5 - America Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA (with Tesla)

6 - Sound Board - Detroit, MI (with Tesla)

7 - WC Social Club - Chicago, IL

8 - Epic Event Ctr - Green Bay, WI (with Tesla)

12 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (with Tesla)

13 - DPAC - Durham, NC (with Tesla)

15 - Zen West - Baltimore, MD

16 - MGM Northfield - Northfield, OH (with Tesla)

17 – The Blue Note – Harrison, OH (with Texas Hippie Coalition)

22 - Cosmic Eye Brewing - Lincoln, NE

23 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

24 - The Marquee - Sioux City, IA

May

29 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO (with Tesla)

31 - HOB - Dallas, TX (with Tesla)

June

4 - ACL Live - Austin, TX (with Tesla)

5 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX (with Tesla)

7 - HOB - Houston, TX (with Tesla)

8 – The Fillmore – New Orleans, LA (with Tesla)

11 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO (with Tesla)