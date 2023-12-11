KURT DEIMER Releases "Doom" Lyric Video; On Tour With TESLA In 2024

Kurt Deimer has released the official lyric video for his single, "Doom", and has announced tour dates alongside rock legends Tesla.

Says Kurt: “'Doom' is a song I wrote for my movie coming soon called Hellbilly Hollow. It’s a feature film and part of a franchise that I created a couple years ago. 'Doom' will be featured as a big single from the movie and soundtrack and I thought it was very appropriate to write 'Doom' for the movie because it exposes the dark side of the horror, and the dark side of heroin addiction, and the problem that it has become in our society. Heroin is just one of the many drug issues we face. By incorporating its dark connotations and themes of what addiction like that can bring and capture the description of that with words and other visual aspects that you might see in a horror film, I felt was very compelling. Blending the darkness of addiction and the darkness of horror, into one song I feel makes it powerful and explosive. I want to touch people in many ways not only in the vehicle of horror movies as a lead track, but also expose people to think about what we can do to help those or help with the issue of heroin addiction. That my friends is 'Doom'."

"Doom" is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Dates with Tesla:

January

11 - Seminole Center - Immokalee , FL (Sold Out)

13 - Kings Center of Performing Arts - Melbourne , FL

14 - The Stage at Coco Outdoors - Coconut Creek , FL

16 - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center - Tampa , FL (Sold Out)

17 - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center - Tampa, FL

March

1 - Paramount Arts Center - Ashland , KY

2 - Blue Gate PAC - Shipshewana , IN

5 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster , PA

6 - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel - Detroit , MI

8 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI

12 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville , TN

13 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham , NC

May

29 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO

31 - House of Blues - Dallas , TX

June

4 - ACL Live at Moody Theater - Austin , TX

5 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio , TX

7 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

11 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO