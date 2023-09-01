KVELERTAK Share “Endling” Lyric Video

Your favourite punked-up, black metal-adjacent, classic rock-worshipping Norwegian group, Kvelertak, are back. Their new album, Endling, arrives on September 8 via Rise Records/Petroleum Records. Pre-order the album here.

Today, the band has shared a lyric video for new song and title track to the album "Endling". Watch below, and get the single here.

"Starting with a guitar hook that could have been picked up at a First Avenue show during a U.S. tour and culminating in a Queen-like crescendo of harmonic guitar leads, 'Endling' serves as a requiem for destroyed nature and broken human destinies from our own time," the band says, giving a bird's eye view into the song. "Trusting silver-tongued modernity only ends in a trunk full of fury and unspent wealth drugged in a rut behind you on your certain journey across the river Gjöll."

Thematically, the album Endling continues on the path of 2020's critically acclaimed Splid - which received press accolades across the world - by delving further into local lore and legend.

Guitarist Vidar Landa sums it up best, stating "On Endling, we tell the stories of the extinct and dying men and women of Norway. Old and new myths, culture, and rituals come to life — the folklore that doesn't fit a TV series concept. Vikings and trolls are for television. This is the real deal."

The band exclaim, "As the sun fell, at the time when oxen are unyoked, following the trail cut by the footsteps of Rasmus Vardal, the marauders of rock came riding again, screaming Kielland is dead, long live Kielland!"

Tracklisting:

"Krøterveg Te Helvete"

"Fedrekult"

"Likvoke"

"Motsols"

"Døgeniktens Kvad"

"Endling"

"Skoggangr"

"Paranoia 297"

"Svart September"

"Morild"

"Skoggangr" lyric video:

"Krøterveg Te Helvete" video: