KVELERTAK Share "Morild" Short Film

Your favourite punked-up, black metal-adjacent, classic rock-worshipping Norwegian group, Kvelertak, released their new album, Endling, on September 8 via Rise Records/Petroleum Records. Order the album here.

The band has also release "Morild", a cross between a short film and a longer-form music video, directed by Fredrik S. Hana. Watch below.

"Morild"'s release follows two sold-out shows in Oslo this past weekend.

"You can watch 'Morild' as one continuous explosive journey of visual eye candy, as not one single frame is repeated, bathed in Fredrik's beautiful, dark, and violent imagery inspired by Kvelertak's music," says guitarist Vidar Landa. "Or look for and interpret the lyrical themes surrounding our newest album Endling: man vs. nature, local folklore, greed, and the inevitable death of everything we know."

"Morild marks my fourth music video for Kvelertak, starting all the way back with 'Mjød' in 2010, followed by 'Månelyst' in 2013, and '1985' in 2016, says Hana. "I truly cherish this collaboration and the creative space they offer. It inspires me to aim high and push boundaries. With this Morild, which exists somewhere between a music video and a short film, I wanted to give it my all. We spent over six months shooting the thing, painstakingly making everything by hand, from stop-motion animation to miniature work and practical effects. I hope the Kvelertak fans get a kick out of it and can appreciate the love (and blood and tears) we put into it."

Thematically, the album Endling continues on the path of 2020's critically acclaimed Splid - which received press accolades across the world - by delving further into local lore and legend.

Tracklisting:

"Krøterveg Te Helvete"

"Fedrekult"

"Likvoke"

"Motsols"

"Døgeniktens Kvad"

"Endling"

"Skoggangr"

"Paranoia 297"

"Svart September"

"Morild"

"Endling" video:

"Skoggangr" lyric video:

"Krøterveg Te Helvete" video: