KVELERTAK Unveil Video Game Inspired By Latest Album; Band Drops Splid: Game Of Doom EP Featuring 8-Bit Versions Of Songs From The Album

Calling all metal fans and gamers! Norwegian metallers, Kvelertak, have immortalized their latest album, Splid, in video game form and beyond.

Game Of Doom arrives today, May 13. It takes fans and singer Ivar Nikolaisen on an epic quest through a retro-style maze where they are tasked with finding the other band members, as well as defeating the ghost of Tagholdt, who haunts a local museum and is a character from the song "Fanden ta dette hull'.

The band says, "Your favourite superheroes are finally back - in a game where you can swing a REAL axe!"

Watch the game trailer below:

In addition to Game Of Doom, the band are also dropping the Splid: Game Of Doom EP, which features four 8-bit versions of songs from Splid that you can hear throughout the game. Get it here. The game is available for Apple users and for Android users.

Splid: Game Of Doom EP tracklisting:

"Bråtebrann" (Game Of Doom Version)

"Crack Of Doom"(Game Of Doom Version)

"Discord" (Game Of Doom Version)

"Fanden ta dette hull!" (Game Of Doom Version)