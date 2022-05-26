L.A. GUNS Announce US Tour Dates

L.A. Guns have announced a string of US tour dates for 2022. Set to launch on June 1 in Liverpool, NY, the trek is currently scheduled to wrap up on New Year's Eve (December 31) in West Hollywood, CA.

Find ticket and VIP links here.

Tour dates:

June

1 - Sharkey's Banquets & Events - Liverpool, NY (w/ Faster Pussycat, Tom Keifer)

2 - The Showplace Theater - Buffalo, NY (w/ Faster Pussycat)

4 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA (w/ Faster Pussycat, Tom Keifer)

6 - Sony Hall - New York, NY (w/ Faster Pussycat)

7 - The Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA (w/ Faster Pussycat)

9 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

10 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA (w/ Faster Pussycat, Tom Keifer)

11 - Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges - Roanoke, VA

12 - Orange Loop Rock Festival - Atlantic City, NJ

13 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA (w/ Faster Pussycat)

15 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

17 - The Family Arena - Saint Charles, MO

18 - Blue Note Harrison - Harrison, OH

23 - Legacy Hall - Plano, TX

24 - Haute Spot - Cedar Park, TX

25 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

26 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX (w/ Faster Pussycat)

29 - Goodyear Theater - Akron, OH

July

2 - Magic Springs Water & Theme Park - Hot Springs, AR

3 - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater - Decatur, IL

7 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI

8 - The Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

9 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

14 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

15 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN

16 - Picktown Palooza - Pickerington, OH

22 - The Maxwell C. King Center - Melbourne, FL

23 - Destination Daytona - Ormond Beach, FL

24 - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon - Fort Myers, FL

26 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

27 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC (w/ Faster Pussycat)

28 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

29 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

30 - Bootlegger Harley-Davidson - Knoxville, TN

August

11 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills - Agoura Hills, CA

12 - The Canyon - Montclair - Montclair, CA

13 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita - Santa Clarita, CA

20 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

December

30 - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

31 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

L.A. Guns released their new album, Checkered Past, in late 2021. Order / save your copy on CD / Color Vinyl / Digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Cannonball"

"Bad Luck Charm"

"Living Right Now"

"Get Along"

"If It's Over Now"

"Better Than You"

"Knock Me Down"

"Dog"

"Let You Down"

"That Ain’t Why"

"Physical Itch"

"If It's Over Now":

"Get Along" video:

"Cannonball" video:

"Knock Me Down":

Lineup:

Phil Lewis - vocals

Tracii Guns - guitar

Ace Von Johnson - guitar

Johnny Martin - bass

Scot Coogan - drums

(Photo - Dustin Jack)