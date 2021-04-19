L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS And TRACII GUNS To Release Live Album In July, Checkered Past Studio Album In November
April 19, 2021, an hour ago
L.A. Guns, featuring vocalist Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns, will release their new studio album, Checkered Past, in November via Frontiers Music Srl. The band will also release a live album in July.
Tracii Guns broke the news while guesting on Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta's The Jasta Show (see below), stating: "There's a live L.A. Guns record coming out in July. All Cocked & Loaded - It's all Cocked & Loaded live. And then a studio record comes out in November, a new L.A. Guns studio record, and that's called Checkered Past."
L.A. Guns lineup:
Phil Lewis - vocals
Tracii Guns - guitars
Ace Von Johnson - guitars
Johnny Martin - bass
(Photo - Dustin Jack)