L.A. GUNS Feat. PHIL LEWIS & TRACII GUNS Aim To Release New Album Before Summer

L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns has checked in with a brief update bound to please fans. It reads: "Happy New Year to everyone. Hang tight as we are trying to get the new record finished and out before summer. Rock n Roll!!!"

The as yet untitled effort will be the follow-up to The Devil You Know, released in 2019 via Frontiers Music.

In 2020, L.A. Guns, featuring Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns, released a new single, "Let You Down". The song was written and recorded while the band is in the midst of work on their next studio album. LAG was so struck by the song that they felt the need to release it immediately, rather than sit on it for the next studio album. It may or may not appear on said album.

Of the song, Phil Lewis says, "This is our new single, 'Let You Down,' a deep haunting work and words from a tormented soul. It was recorded during quarantine, so Tracii laid down his guitar tracks in Denmark, I did my vocals at home in Las Vegas, and Adam Hamilton played drums and mixed it in LA. Under normal circumstances, it would have been recorded in a more traditional way, but somehow the isolation adds to the atmosphere of this very cool song. I’m sure you’re going to love it. Cheers."

Tracii Guns adds, "This song just appeared at the right time, while we were writing and recording on different continents. Also, we won’t be performing anytime soon and it seems like the type of song that our fans can hold on to for awhile."

L.A. Guns lineup:

Phil Lewis - vocals

Tracii Guns - guitars

Ace Von Johnson - guitars

Johnny Martin - bass

Scot Coogan - drums

