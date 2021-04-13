L.A. GUNS Guitarist TRACII GUNS Reveals Two New Records Due This Year

L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns was the featured guest on the April 13th episode of In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie. During their extensive chat, which can be enjoyed below, Tracii delivered jubilation to all LAG fans with the following brief statement:

"We have a record coming out in November, and a live record coming out in July."

While answering the question, what is your favorite L.A. Guns guitar solo? Tracii revealed another tidbit about the forthcoming studio album, saying, "Well, the one that's out is on The Devil You Know, it's called 'Another Season In Hell'. It's the best feel; it speaks. But there's one on the new record... the working title for the song was 'Murder Ballad', if that gives you any clue. The song is called 'If It's Over Now', and it won't be out until November - but that's the best solo I've ever recorded and written, and structured and phrased, and made myself cry - and all that crap."

View the entire podcast, and listen to "Another Season In Hell" now: