L.A. GUNS - PHIL LEWIS Describes New Album Black Diamonds As "Heavy And Dark... Bright N Breezy"; Tracklisting Revealed

"Incredibly happy to announce the completion of our forth record (post reunion)," states L.A. Guns vocalist Phil Lewis.

"Great songs, fantastic playing and some of the best singing of my career.

It’s heavy and dark in places and bright n breezy in others. It’s all over the place as per our usual style.

I think it’s the best thing we’ve ever done. Yeah I know I say that about all of them, but I truly love this record and had fun recording parts on the tour wagon and then five intense days doing vocals with Mitch in NYC.

Of course the wait for it to drop will be excruciating but I’ll do my best to contain the excitement.

Seriously it’s fantastic and you’re all gonna love it."

The name of the new L.A. Guns album is Black Diamonds. It will contain the following 11 songs:

"You Betray"

"Wrong About You"

"Diamonds"

"Babylon"

"Shame"

"Shattered Glass"

"Gonna Lose"

"Got It Wrong"

"Lowlife"

"Crying"

"Like A Drug"

A release date for Black Diamonds has not yet been announced. However, you can catch L.A. Guns live in concert at the following shows:

December

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

9 - Highland, CA - Rock & Brews (Yaamava Resort & Casino)

10 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

30 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House Concert Hall

31 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go