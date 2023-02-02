L.A. GUNS Reveal Artwork For New Album, Black Diamonds

L.A. Guns will release their new album, Black Diamonds, on April 14th. Guitarist Tracii Guns has shared the cover art:

The band previously revealed that Black Diamonds will include the following 11 songs:

"You Betray"

"Wrong About You"

"Diamonds"

"Babylon"

"Shame"

"Shattered Glass"

"Gonna Lose"

"Got It Wrong"

"Lowlife"

"Crying"

"Like A Drug"

The first single from the album, "You Betray", will be released on February 3rd. Tracii commented on the track, saying: "It's unique in that Adam Hamilton sent me the drum tracks and asked if I could do something with it. I wrote music to the drums and that’s a first for me. Has an obvious 'Immigrant Song' rhythm which is a monster thing. Hope you dig it like we do."

Vocalist Phil Lewis recently spoke about the new album: "Great songs, fantastic playing and some of the best singing of my career. It’s heavy and dark in places and bright n breezy in others. It’s all over the place as per our usual style. I think it’s the best thing we’ve ever done. Yeah I know I say that about all of them, but I truly love this record and had fun recording parts on the tour wagon and then five intense days doing vocals with Mitch in NYC. Of course the wait for it to drop will be excruciating but I’ll do my best to contain the excitement. Seriously it’s fantastic and you’re all gonna love it."

Catch L.A. Guns live at the following shows:

April

15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

29 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

(Photo courtesy of lagunsmusic.com)