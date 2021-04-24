L.A. GUNS - Settlement Reached Over Legal Rights To Band Name

At the beginning of 2020, L.A. Guns vocalist Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns filed a lawsuit in California against their former drummer and bassist, Steve Riley and Kelly Nickels, who have also been performing and releasing music under the name L.A. Guns, citing unfair competition, unauthorized use of trademarked material, and false advertising.

Now, in April 2021, the two sides have come to terms over who owns the rights to the band name L.A. Guns, and issued the following statement:

"Plaintiffs Tracii Guns and Philip Lewis and defendants Stephen Riley, Kelly Nickels, Kurt Frolich, and Scott Griffin have agreed to settle the trademark litigation currently pending in the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the parties have agreed to dismiss the pending lawsuit. Mr. Guns and Mr. Lewis will continue to operate under the 'L.A. Guns' trademark, while Mr. Riley and his bandmates will now operate under the new name, 'Riley’s L.A. Guns' and a new logo. Both bands look forward to continuing to record and perform their new music, as well as continuing to include songs from the vintage L.A. Guns catalog for their fans. Both groups’ recordings will continue to appear together on Spotify and other digital music streaming services. --Attorneys Erik J. Foley and G. Warren Bleeker, counsel for Tracii Guns and Philip Lewis; and Attorney S. Martin Keleti, counsel for Stephen Riley, et al."