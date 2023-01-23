L.A. GUNS To Release Black Diamonds Album In April

L.A. Guns will release their new album, Black Diamonds, on April 14. Guitarist Tracii Guns shared the news via Instagram, stating: "@laguns 2023 new album April 14 Black Diamonds and tour."

The band previously revealed that Black Diamonds will include the following 11 songs:

"You Betray"

"Wrong About You"

"Diamonds"

"Babylon"

"Shame"

"Shattered Glass"

"Gonna Lose"

"Got It Wrong"

"Lowlife"

"Crying"

"Like A Drug"

Vocalist Phil Lewis previously talked about the new album: "Great songs, fantastic playing and some of the best singing of my career. It’s heavy and dark in places and bright n breezy in others. It’s all over the place as per our usual style. I think it’s the best thing we’ve ever done. Yeah I know I say that about all of them, but I truly love this record and had fun recording parts on the tour wagon and then five intense days doing vocals with Mitch in NYC. Of course the wait for it to drop will be excruciating but I’ll do my best to contain the excitement. Seriously it’s fantastic and you’re all gonna love it."