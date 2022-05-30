L.A. GUNS Vocalist PHIL LEWIS Explains Latest Change In Drummers - "Bands Of Our Genre And Size Have To Be Fluid With Members"

Just prior to embarking upon their imminent US tour, L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns announced on his Facebook page that the band had replaced drummer Shane Fitzgibbon with Shawn Duncan.

Replying to a post on the Facebook page belonging to Stevie Rachelle of Metal Sludge, L.A. Guns vocalist Phil Lewis elaborated further upon the unexpected change behind the kit, saying:

"Scotty Coogan is spread pretty thin with various touring comments this summer and Shane Fitzgibon who was going to do the tour just found out his wife is pregnant and wants to stay close to her so Tracii invited Shawn Duncan down for a blow and it’s sounded great right out the gate."

"Bands of our genre and size have to be fluid with members, of course we hate to see anyone go but the reality is we can’t afford to pay members when we’re not working so obviously the decks gonna shuffle.

Me and T are tight as two old ladies. Johnny Martin is amazing and truth is I joined his band when I agreed to the reunion and incredibly fortunately we still have Ace Von Johnson in the fold.

Rehearsals sounded great and we're fully cocked and loaded for the Summer tour. Rock on!"

L.A. Guns are set to hit the road on June 1st in Liverpool, NY, the trek is currently scheduled to wrap up on New Year's Eve (December 31) in West Hollywood, CA.

Tour dates:

June

1 - Sharkey's Banquets & Events - Liverpool, NY (w/ Faster Pussycat, Tom Keifer)

2 - The Showplace Theater - Buffalo, NY (w/ Faster Pussycat)

4 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA (w/ Faster Pussycat, Tom Keifer)

6 - Sony Hall - New York, NY (w/ Faster Pussycat)

7 - The Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA (w/ Faster Pussycat)

9 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

10 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA (w/ Faster Pussycat, Tom Keifer)

11 - Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges - Roanoke, VA

12 - Orange Loop Rock Festival - Atlantic City, NJ

13 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA (w/ Faster Pussycat)

15 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

17 - The Family Arena - Saint Charles, MO

18 - Blue Note Harrison - Harrison, OH

23 - Legacy Hall - Plano, TX

24 - Haute Spot - Cedar Park, TX

25 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

26 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX (w/ Faster Pussycat)

29 - Goodyear Theater - Akron, OH

July

2 - Magic Springs Water & Theme Park - Hot Springs, AR

3 - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater - Decatur, IL

7 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI

8 - The Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

9 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

14 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

15 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN

16 - Picktown Palooza - Pickerington, OH

22 - The Maxwell C. King Center - Melbourne, FL

23 - Destination Daytona - Ormond Beach, FL

24 - The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon - Fort Myers, FL

26 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

27 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC (w/ Faster Pussycat)

28 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

29 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

30 - Bootlegger Harley-Davidson - Knoxville, TN

August

11 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills - Agoura Hills, CA

12 - The Canyon - Montclair - Montclair, CA

13 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita - Santa Clarita, CA

20 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

December

30 - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

31 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

L.A. Guns released their new album, Checkered Past, in late 2021. Order / save your copy on CD / Color Vinyl / Digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Cannonball"

"Bad Luck Charm"

"Living Right Now"

"Get Along"

"If It's Over Now"

"Better Than You"

"Knock Me Down"

"Dog"

"Let You Down"

"That Ain’t Why"

"Physical Itch"

"If It's Over Now":

"Get Along" video:

"Cannonball" video:

"Knock Me Down":

(Photo - Dustin Jack)