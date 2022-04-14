L7 - 30th Anniversary Reissue Of Bricks Are Heavy Available For Pre-Order; Fall Tour Dates Announced

L7’s breakthrough third album, Bricks Are Heavy was released April 14, 1992, on Slash Records. In celebration, the American grunge pioneers have announced the special Bricks Are Heavy 30th anniversary reissue, set to be released September 30th on Licorice Pizza Records.

Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Originally debuting at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, this special anniversary edition will include all 11 tracks digitally remastered by Howie Weinberg (Ramones, Pixies, Metallica). Produced by Butch Vig (Nirvana, Garbage, Smashing Pumpkins), this limited-edition reissue will be available with special packaged gold and black vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"Wargasm"

"Scrap"

"Pretend We’re Dead"

"Diet Pill"

"Everglade"

"Slide"

"One More Thing"

"Mr. Integrity"

"Monster"

"Shitlist"

"This Ain’t Pleasure"

As the band’s vocalist / guitarist Donita Sparks states, “After all these years, we began thinking it is strange that we have never received a proper accounting of actual sales to date for this record. We were so close to Certified Gold 30 years ago, surely we have crossed the line by now.”

Never a band known to wait for anyone, let alone the suits, to validate them, Donita continues, “So we thought to hell with it, we are declaring ourselves Gold and making our own gold records. Get ‘em while they are hot.”

Bricks Are Heavy was fueled by the success of the single "Pretend We're Dead". With an effortless blending of punk ethos, heavy grunge, melody, socio-political anthems and humor, L7 was often associated with the Seattle Grunge movement (even though they were from L.A.) with their abrasive, sledgehammer guitar riffs and plenty of heavy rockers with the songs "Wargasm", "Slide", and "Everglade". The group emphasized their feminist and Riot Grrrl side with '"This Ain't Pleasure" and "Diet Pill". Fan favorite "Shitlist" was famously featured in Natural Born Killers.

In live news, tickets for L7's 2022 North American Tour go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10 am PST. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

3 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

4 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

9 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

12 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

14 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

17 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

19 - Denver, CO - Summit

22 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

23 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

24 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater