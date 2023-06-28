L7 Announce "In Your Space" US Fall Tour; Band Tease New Single

Today, L7 have announced a special run of US fall tour dates which includes stops at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. Following their blistering performance at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas and their highly successful 2022 Bricks Are Heavy 30th Anniversary tour, the band is excited to tear it up at some intimate stages for a rib-rattling IN YOUR FACE night of rock & roll.

“The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to,” Donita Sparks shares, “and with a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh.”

Get tickets here. Tour dates below.

Tour dates:

September

14 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Wonder Bar

16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

17 - New York, NY - Gramercy Hall

18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Venice West

3 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

5 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

7 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s

(Photo - Robert Fagan)