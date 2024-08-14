LACABRA Signs With M-Theory Audio; “Fractured” Single Streaming

M-Theory Audio brings another promising new signing with Lacabra. The group’s new single “Fractured” is available on all digital platforms and also as a music video.

Their enthusiasm about the music and their future made this a no-brainer fit with M-Theory Audio, and they are excited to expose this band to the masses. Lacabra is primed for big things and a name to be reckoned with in the metal world.

“We are extremely proud and honored to be a part of the M-Theory stable,” says vocalist Lance Neatherlin. “Thank you, Marco and Scott for believing in us and we are beyond excited to see where the upcoming years take us on this insane journey! We would also like to give a huge thank you to our fans! Thank you everyone for their support and here’s to the future! Cheers!”

The Seattle based metal outfit Lacabra, which rose from a previous band Locisteller and out of the ashes of the Covid-19 pandemic, brings together the talents of Lance Neatherlin (Lead Vocals), Eric Snyder (Guitar/Vocals), Eric Weber (Bass), Michael Anthony (Guitar), and Richie Sather (Drums). The Locisteller line-up transformed into Lacabra minus founding member Didier Almounzi (Dragonforce, Destroyer 666).

Neatherlin and Snyder (also key members) knew this band was something special and couldn’t be wasted, thus went on to forge a more straightforward and punishing approach with the music.

All of them have been tried and tested in other bands, but it’s fair to say that in Lacabra they’ve caught lightning in a bottle. The band’s eclectic influences range from traditional heavy metal, dark wave, black metal as well as 1990’s melodic death metal, which they interweave seamlessly throughout their songs in a unique and purely original way.

Their live shows are crushingly heavy and intense with dueling lead guitars and stage presence that rival any band out there today. Their performances and unique sound have garnered them a reputation as a must-see band in the Pacific Northwest (US) and beyond, having shared the stage with bands such as Goatwhore, Crypta, Destruction, Swallow The Sun, Abigail Williams, Nervosa, and more.

The band just wrapped up a US west coast tour with French thrash outfit Anthares with a warm-up gig in Seattle coming up opening for Goatwhore before embarking on a French tour with tourmates Anthares overseas in October.

Armed with new management at Extreme Management Group, the band has many plans in the works, between tours and their debut album coming in early 2025 via M-Theory Audio. Stay tuned for updates.

Dates:

August

27 – Seattle, WA – Substation

October

10 – Redon, France – Danett Music

11 – Morlaix, France – MJC

13 – St. Herblain, France – AK Shelter

18 – Esquevilly, France – Le Barde Atomique

19 – Le Haillan, France – Salem

20 – Loriant, France – Pit Dog