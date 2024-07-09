LACERATION Announces Western US August/September Tour Dates

Bay Area death/thrash crew Laceration has booked a Western US tour in support of their second LP, I Erode, set to drop at the end of July on 20 Buck Spin. The I Erode Tour will run from August 29 through September 7 with shows across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon, and will see Laceration supported by their hometown allies, Molten.

The tour will be preceded by a release show for I Erode confirmed for August 10 in Santa Rosa. See confirmed dates below and watch for additional tour updates to post shortly.

Dates:

August

10 – Santa Rosa, CA – The Arlene Francis Center (album release show)

August (I Erode Tour)

29 – Atascadero, CA – Dark Nectar

30 – Los Angeles, CA – Knucklehead

31 – Tempe, AZ – The Beast

September

1 – Las Vegas, NV – SinWave

2 – Bakersfield, CA – Jerry’s Pizza

3 – Chico, CA – Naked Lounge

5 – Portland, OR – High Water Mark

6 – Eureka, CA – Siren’s Song

7 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

Absolutely loaded with hallmarks of US death metal’s peak era, I Erode vehemently explodes out of the gate with merciless riffs, savage tempos, tastefully fleshripping solos, and the malevolent undercurrents of aggressive death thrash perfection. Striking an ideal balance of technical and straightforward, high-speed and mid-paced breaks, and a concise, to the point attack packed with variety, I Erode offers a purely addictive shot of real death metal adrenaline in a lineage that includes Demolition Hammer to Morgoth to Suffocation.

While perhaps invoking a sense of nostalgia, the fact is Laceration’s evolved confidence and commitment to a song’s unsparing execution erase any focus on era on the neck-breaking I Erode. The dedication to the death metal form’s timelessness and high standards for true acknowledgment mark Laceration’s output now more than ever.

Recorded at Dark Corners Studios by Matt Harvey of Exhumed and Gruesome, mixed and mastered by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Studios (Undergang, Vastum, Ulthar, High On Fire), and completed with artwork by James Bousema (Frozen Soul, Kerry King, Celestial Sanctuary, Morgul Blade), photography by Bill Batchalor, and layout by Dan Fried, Laceration’s I Erode is a crucial listen for fans of Malevolent Creation, Dawn Of Possession-era Immolation, Devastation, Monstrosity, Morbid Angel, Asphyx, Pestilence, Demolition Hammer, Skeletal Remains, Morgoth, and Master.

I Erode will be released July 26 on LP, CD, MC, and digital formats. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Degradation (Intro)”

“Excised”

“Sadistic Enthrallment”

“Vile Incarnate”

“Dreams Of The Formless”

“Carcerality”

“Strangled By Hatred”

“Impaling Sorrow”

“I Erode”

"Strangled By Hatred" video:

“Excised”:

Laceration:

Luke Cazares – vocals, rhythm guitar, lead guitar on “Dreams Of The Formless”

Donnie Small – lead and rhythm guitar

Aerin Johnson – drums

Eli Small – bass

(Photo – Bill Batchalor)