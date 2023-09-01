LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE Celebrate 30th Anniversary With New Single "Breathing Souls"; Audio

In honour of their 30th anniversary as a band, Lacrimas Profundere present a new song, "Breathing Souls”. At a time when the earth is crying out for help due to the changing climate and exploitation, the song is unfortunately more relevant than ever.

After Olly first composed the instrumental version of the track, the band shelved the song for a period of time, as they felt their vocal and lyrical approach wasn’t a perfect fit with the music. After returning to breathe new life into the song, he looked to his friends Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost) and Tobias Schönemann (The Vision Bleak) and asked them to take on the song with "fresh ears".

The result is this gloomy melodic piece of music, or to say it in the words of producer Kohle Kohlmannslehner: "This is probably the saddest melody I have ever heard." What greater compliment can you give to a dark metal band?!

To conclude with the words from the pen of Chris Harms in the chorus:

"Relieve the hurt

from Mother Earth

from Mother Earth"!

Listen to "Breathing Souls" here, and below:

Tour dates:

September

1 - Crete, Greece - Rethymno Rocks Festival

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

9 - Hannover, Germany - Subkultur

10 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

30 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

October

21 - Königsbrunn, Germany - Mammut Festival

December

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

16 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central