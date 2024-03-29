LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE – New Single “Obscurity” Released

"Obscurity" the new stand-alone single from Lacrimas Profundere continues the path laid by their last album, How To Shroud Yourself With Night, as it is a product of that album's studio sessions. At the time of the album's finish, this track wasn't ready for release however, in the summer of 2021, singer Julian and guitarist Olly got together and wrapped it up.

“Obscurity” was produced by Kristian Kohle' Kohlmannslehner at his Kohlekeller Studios in Seeheim and mastered by Tom Porcell at Limetree Studios.

Lacrimas Profundere is riding high from the success of their latest album, How To Shroud Yourself With Night. Their audience has quadrupled to 80,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

"Obscurity" enriches a setlist that has over 30 years of band history, and in addition to the single's announcement, a major festival tour with more than sixteen dates throughout Europe is coming up, plus several headliner shows in a few selected cities starting in April.