LACUNA COIL Announce May '24 US Tour With NEW YEARS DAY, OCEANS OF SLUMBER

Italy's Lacuna Coil have announced their Ignite The Fire Tour 2024, featuring support from New Years Day and Oceans Of Slumber.

Pre-sale is live now (use code IGNITE to get your tickets). General on-sale (including VIP upgrades) starts Friday, December 15 at 10 AM, local time, at here.

Dates:

May

2 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

3 - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

4 - Reverb - Reading, PA

6 - The NorVA - Norfolk, VA

7 - The Underground at The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

9 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL

11 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

13 - TempleLive - Fort Smith, AR

14 - TempleLive - Wichita, KS

15 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO*

17 - Sonic Temple Festival - Columbus, OH

19 - Milwaukee Metal Fest - Milwaukee, WI *



* no New Years Day

Lacuna Coil lineup:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals

Andrea Ferro - Vocals

Marco Coti Zelati - Bass guitar, Guitars, Keys & Synths

Diego Cavallotti - Guitars

Richard Meiz - Drums

(Photo - CUNENE)