LACUNA COIL Announce May '24 US Tour With NEW YEARS DAY, OCEANS OF SLUMBER
December 11, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Italy's Lacuna Coil have announced their Ignite The Fire Tour 2024, featuring support from New Years Day and Oceans Of Slumber.
Pre-sale is live now (use code IGNITE to get your tickets). General on-sale (including VIP upgrades) starts Friday, December 15 at 10 AM, local time, at here.
Dates:
May
2 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE
3 - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ
4 - Reverb - Reading, PA
6 - The NorVA - Norfolk, VA
7 - The Underground at The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC
9 - Welcome To Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL
11 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN
13 - TempleLive - Fort Smith, AR
14 - TempleLive - Wichita, KS
15 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO*
17 - Sonic Temple Festival - Columbus, OH
19 - Milwaukee Metal Fest - Milwaukee, WI *
* no New Years Day
Lacuna Coil lineup:
Cristina Scabbia - Vocals
Andrea Ferro - Vocals
Marco Coti Zelati - Bass guitar, Guitars, Keys & Synths
Diego Cavallotti - Guitars
Richard Meiz - Drums
(Photo - CUNENE)