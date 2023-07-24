LACUNA COIL Announces 2023 US Tour With FEAR FACTORY, LIONS AT THE GATE

October Dawn is coming, are you ready? Join Lacuna Coil this fall as they hit the road with Fear Factory and Lions At The Gate. Confirmed dates are listed below.

An exclusive pre-sale is underway now at LacunaCoil.com. Make sure to use code NEVERDAWN to get early access to tickets until Friday, July 28th at midnight (local time). General on-sale starts on Friday, July 28th at 10AM (local time).

Watch out Destin and St. Petersburg, as there will be a lineup change: Fear Factory will pass the torch to east coast killers God Forbid.

October

13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

14 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

15 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

18 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

19 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

21 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

23 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

26 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live *

28 - Destin, FL - Club LA #

29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live #

# God Forbid direct support, NO Fear Factory

* NO Fear Factory

Italian metal legends, Lacuna Coil, recently released their new single, "Never Dawn". Save it here, and watch a new lyric video below.

Says Lacuna Coil: "'Never Dawn' our new single is out now. Ignite the fire in your heart and enjoy the listening!"

Lacuna Coil recently released the documentary short, 20 Years Of Comalies, celebrating the band's breakthrough album, Comalies, released in 2002, and the process that led to the creation of Comalies XX, a new deconstructed and remade version of that seminal album.

Watch the documentary, as well as an introduction video, below:

(Photo - CUNENE)