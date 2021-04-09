LACUNA COIL Celebrate Unleashed Memories Album's 20th Anniversary With First Ever Limited Edition Vinyl Release

Italian bashers Lacuna Coil have checked in with the following update:

"Our second album, Unleashed Memories, has just turned 20. To celebrate, we’re making it available on vinyl for the first time! Band exclusive Red LP is limited to 200 copies worldwide on our official stores, while standard black LP is available via Alone Records. We’re also releasing a commemorative longsleeve T-shirt, ready to ship in our European shop and to pre-order in our North American shop. Unleash your memories with us..."

Place your orders via Lacuna Coil's official webshop here or Alone Records.

Unleashed Memories Lacuna Coil's second album It was released on March 20th, 2001 through Century Media Records.

Tracklist:

"Heir of a Dying Day"

"To Live Is to Hide"

"Purify"

"Senzafine"

"When a Dead Man Walks"

"1.19"

"Cold Heritage"

"Distant Sun"

"A Current Obsession"

"Wave of Anguish"

In the clip below, Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia joins The Pit's podcast Last Words to set the record straight about the band's recent controversial silent concert, keeping inspired during quarantine, and supporting the arts in Italy.

Cristina reveals that in spite of the forced downtime due to the pandemic, Lacuna Coil has not been working on new music.

"To be honest, we don't want any of our music to be connected with this period. It wasn't something that we wanted to talk about. Of course, unconsciously it will be inspiring us for the next record. The thing is, when you write a new record you're inspired by somethig, but if you don't travel, if you don't live experiences, if you don't meet new people and new cultures... I find it hard to find inspiration only through movies and TV. I need to live to be inspired, and same for the guys (in the band)."

Lacuna Coil lineup:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals

Andrea Ferro - Vocals

Marco “Maki” Coti-Zelati - Guitars , Bass Guitar, Keyboards & Synths

Diego “DD” Cavallotti - Guitars

Richard Meiz - Drums