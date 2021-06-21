LACUNA COIL Debut "Veneficium" Video From Upcoming Live From The Apocalypse Release

Italian metal giants, Lacuna Coil, have released their new live track and video for “Veneficium”. The track is off the band’s forthcoming live album, Live From The Apocalypse, which is set for release on June 25. Watch the live video below.

“Veneficium is the painful and fierce scream that rises from the darkness. Another day has born and has new hope in it, the poison inside has been defeated and a new refreshed and healed life can start again,” states Lacuna Coil frontwoman Cristina Scabbia about “Veneficium”.

Live From The Apocalypse is the fruit of an unprecedented time. Unlike previous live efforts the Italians, under the yoke of the pandemic, cleverly devised a way for their devoted fan base to hear and see them on stage by organizing a special live stream event performing their latest album, Black Anima in its entirety, in September 2020. This very special show will now be released on vinyl and CD as well as a digital album. The physical album formats come with a bonus DVD featuring the footage of the original live stream.

Live From The Apocalypse will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- CD+DVD Digipak

- Gatefold 2LP+DVD & LP Booklet

- Digital album

The vinyl version will be available in the following colors and limitations:

- Black vinyl, unlimited

- Neon yellow, limited to 300 copies worldwide, available at CMDistro EU

- Red vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at EMP

- White vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at the band’s official store

- Silver vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at Century Media US

- Orange vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at Revolver

Live From The Apocalypse tracklisting:

"Anima Nera"

"Sword Of Anger"

"Save Me"

"Now Or Never"

"Reckless"

"Through The Flames"

"Apocalypse"

"Black Feathers"

"Under The Surface"

"The End Is All I Can See"

"Veneficium"

"Black Dried Up Heart"

"Bad Things"

"Layers Of Time"

"Black Anima"

"Save Me" (Apocalypse Version)

“Apocalypse” video:

"Bad Things" video:

Lacuna Coil lineup:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals

Andrea Ferro - Vocals

Marco “Maki” Coti-Zelati - Guitars , Bass Guitar, Keyboards & Synths

Diego “DD” Cavallotti - Guitars

Richard Meiz - Drums

(Photo - Cunene)