LACUNA COIL Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Italian metal legends, Lacuna Coil, performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing the tracks "Trip The Darkness", "Heaven's A Lie", and "Our Truth", below:

Lacuna Coil recently have released their new single, "Never Dawn". Save it here, and listen below.

Says Lacuna Coil: "'Never Dawn' our new single is out now. Ignite the fire in your heart and enjoy the listening!"

Lacuna Coil also released the documentary short, 20 Years Of Comalies, celebrating the band's breakthrough album, Comalies, released in 2002, and the process that led to the creation of Comalies XX, a new deconstructed and remade version of that seminal album.

Watch the documentary, as well as an introduction video, below: