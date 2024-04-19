LACUNA COIL Release New Single And Video "In The Mean Time" Feat. NEW YEARS DAY's ASH COSTELLO

Following the successful release of “Never Dawn” (over 2 million streams), the goth metal legends, Lacuna Coil, are back with their new single, “In The Mean Time”, featuring Ash Costello of New Years Day.

The song’s title is a reference to the mean times the world is living in, as well as a reference to the state the band itself is in, between cycles..

“’In The Mean Time’ is a reflection on how much our society has generally ‘lost the plot’. We are living in really mean times filled with unhappy people: lonely, anxious, depressed, destructive. The pressure that crushes from the outside doesn't allow to see things with the right clarity. This song is like group therapy: not a lamentation, but acceptance that once broken, it’s hard to put oneself back together again. We need to take our minds off all the inescapable toxicity and find that there’s so much more to this life… and know that in the meantime, everything cannot be aligned. We invited Ash Costello from New Years Day to feature on the track and we're thrilled she came on board adding exactly what we needed for this song with her warm voice and charisma”, the band says.

Ash Costello from New Years Day further adds: “I am deeply honored to join Lacuna Coil on tour for the first time, to have the incredible opportunity to lend my guest vocals to a new track and appear in the music video. Working alongside the powerhouse vocalist Cristina has been a privilege, and I may be biased in saying that ‘In The Mean Time’ has quickly become my favorite by Lacuna Coil. Its message about embracing individuality and not conforming deeply resonates with me.”

The song is available on all digital platforms here, and you can watch the accompanying video that was directed by Patric Ullaeus for rEvolver Film Company AB below:

The song and video are released shortly before Lacuna Coil heads out on a headline US tour with special guests New Years Day and additional support coming from Oceans Of Slumber.

Tour dates:

May

2 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

4 - Reading, PA - Reverb

6 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

7 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville (festival date)

11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bown

13 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live

14 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple (festival date)

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest (festival date)

In October, Lacuna Coil are heading out to the UK & Ireland with special guests Blind Channel:

October

15 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

16 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

18 - Bournemouth, England - O2 Academy

20 - Manchester, England - Academy

21 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

22 - Wolverhampton, England - KK’S Steelmill

24 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

25 - London, England - Roundhouse

26 - Bristol, England - O2 Academy

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)