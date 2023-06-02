LACUNA COIL Release New Single "Never Dawn"; Audio

Italian metal legends, Lacuna Coil, have released their new single, "Never Dawn". Save it here, and listen below.

Says Lacuna Coil: "'Never Dawn' our new single is out now. Ignite the fire in your heart and enjoy the listening!"

Lacuna Coil recently released the documentary short, 20 Years Of Comalies, celebrating the band's breakthrough album, Comalies, released in 2002, and the process that led to the creation of Comalies XX, a new deconstructed and remade version of that seminal album.

Watch the documentary, as well as an introduction video, below:

(Photo - CUNENE)