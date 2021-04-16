LACUNA COIL To Release Live From The Apocalypse Album In June; "Bad Things" Video From Bonus DVD Streaming

Italian metal giants, Lacuna Coil, just announced the release of a new live album, entitled Live From The Apocalypse, on June 25.

Live From The Apocalypse is the fruit of an unprecedented time. Unlike previous live efforts the Italians, under the yoke of the pandemic, cleverly devised a way for their devoted fan base to hear and see them on stage by organizing a special live stream event performing their latest album, Black Anima in its entirety, in September 2020. This very special show will now be released on vinyl and CD as well as a digital album. The physical album formats come with a bonus DVD featuring the footage of the original live stream.

With “Bad Things”, Lacuna Coil releases a very special single, as the original studio version has only been available as an Amazon exclusive track. As of now the live version is available on all digital platforms. You can watch the video to “Bad Things” taken from the bonus DVD, below.

Live From The Apocalypse will be available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here.

- CD+DVD Digipak

- Gatefold 2LP+DVD & LP Booklet

- Digital album

The vinyl version will be available in the following colors and limitations:

- Black vinyl, unlimited

- Neon yellow, limited to 300 copies worldwide, available at CMDistro EU

- Red vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at EMP

- White vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at the band’s official store

- Silver vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at Century Media US

- Orange vinyl, limited to 300 copies worldwide, only available at Revolver

Live From The Apocalypse tracklisting:

"Anima Nera"

"Sword Of Anger"

"Save Me"

"Now Or Never"

"Reckless"

"Through The Flames"

"Apocalypse"

"Black Feathers"

"Under The Surface"

"The End Is All I Can See"

"Veneficium"

"Black Dried Up Heart"

"Bad Things"

"Layers Of Time"

"Black Anima"

"Save Me" (Apocalypse Version)

"Bad Things" video:

By all accounts, this was no ordinary gig. Even though Lacuna Coil were in their hometown of Milan - at the famed Alcatraz Club - there were no fans to greet them. No roar of anticipation; No claps of adulation; No interaction with the people who had become deeply involved in and had a profound love for Lacuna Coil’s music and live shows over two-plus decades. The live stream energy was different. It had to be. With hearts on their sleeves, cameras rolling, and the world tuning in online, Lacuna Coil brought Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse to life.

“On one hand, it felt awkward to play for a huge empty room,” tells vocalist Andrea Ferro. “ But, on the other hand, it felt great to finally reconnect with our fans at home and with the people working behind the scenes. A lot of people enjoyed the show - it was definitely a one-off event loaded with a lot of emotions and feelings. Live from the Apocalypse is an opportunity to offer a new release to our fans while the COVID-19 crisis is still a real thing, affecting them and us. The live album represents a unique moment in our career (and life) that will be forever remembered as that one time when we literally ‘rose from the Apocalypse.’”

Lacuna Coil lineup:

Cristina Scabbia - Vocals

Andrea Ferro - Vocals

Marco “Maki” Coti-Zelati - Guitars , Bass Guitar, Keyboards & Synths

Diego “DD” Cavallotti - Guitars

Richard Meiz - Drums

(Photo - Cunene)