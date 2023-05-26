LACUNA COIL To Release "Never Dawn" Single In June; Band Shares 20 Years Of Comalies: The Documentary (Video)

Italian metal legends, Lacuna Coil, have announced that their new single, "Never Dawn", will be released on June 2. Pre-save it here and get an exclusive preview of the band's Zombicide comic book!

In other news, Lacuna Coil have released the documentary short, 20 Years Of Comalies, celebrating the band's breakthrough album, Comalies, released in 2002, and the process that led to the creation of Comalies XX, a new deconstructed and remade version of that seminal album.

Watch the documentary, as well as an introduction video, below: